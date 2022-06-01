Today, the anime fandom is welcoming another member to its growing family. After all, news surfaced just recently that actress Suzuko Mimori is a mother for the first time. According to the star, they welcomed their first child after marrying professional wrestler Kazuchika Okada in April 2019.

“I have been eagerly looking forward to birthing this small life. I spent my every day cycling between joy and anxiety as my child grew steadily larger in my stomach,” Mimori shared with Comic Natalie in a new statement.

Continuing, the actress said her work schedule is up in the air these days as she recovers from childbirth. Mimori went on to say she is excited to celebrate her 10th anniversary as a solo artist with fans starting next year. Of course, her job as a mom will add to that plate, but Mimori seems eager to handle any challenge motherhood might bring her way.

Of course, if you are not familiar with Mimori, the actress is known best these days for voicing Umi in Love Live. They also voice Sora in Digimon Adventure Tri., so and Mimori has done plenty of work as a solo singer in Japan.

According to Comic Natalie, Mimori is not the only anime actress celebrating additions to their family. Ayahi Takagaki confirmed she is expecting her first child just recently, and the baby is due this fall.

“I’ve always wanted to become a mother someday,” Takagaki shared. “I’ve spent these days feeling how miraculous it is to continue the cycle of life. I am treasuring each and every day so that I can safely give birth to the small life with which I have been blessed.”

We send our congrats to the happy couples!

HT – ANN