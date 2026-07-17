Lupin The 3rd Voice Actor Yukiko Nikaido Dies at 87

In the anime world, one of the biggest franchises that has been around for decades is Lupin The 3rd, the Gentleman Thief-focused series that routinely returns for new animated series and films. Debuting as a manga in 1967, the first time fans saw Lupin in anime action was in 1971, with one of the biggest actors of the original series being Yukiko Nikaido. The voice actor took on the role of Fujiko Mine, the only female member of the Gentleman Thief’s entourage. Unfortunately, Nikaido’s son revealed the heartbreaking news that Mine’s original voice actor has passed away at the age of 87.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yagyu Sosuke shared the unfortunate news of his mother’s passing on Instagram by stating, “Today, I am saddened to announce the passing of Ms. Atsuko Yanagi, the former president of the Yatsugatake Kouraku, who was also my mother, on July 3rd at the age of 87. She was a talented actress and voice actress who worked at the Yatsugatake Kouraku nursing home. She left us with a peaceful and happy memory. My mother spent 11 years at the nursing home. Thanks to the dedicated care provided by the staff, she was able to spend her final years in a peaceful and happy way. I am deeply grateful.”

“Her gentle nature and her love for beauty continue to live on in the Yatsugatake Kouraku. The fruit tea made with seven types of fruits has been a staple menu item at the Yatsugatake Kouraku since its founding. The artists she worked with have cherished her works and continue to display them in their exhibitions. I believe that the gallery and stage, surrounded by many wonderful works, are a testament to the trust we have built. We held a private funeral on July 7th.” You can read the statement for yourself via Sosuke’s social media by clicking here.

Saying Goodbye to a Legend

TMS Entertainment

Born in 1940, Nikaido’s voice acting career began in 1964, following a career as a live-action actor in television and theater. Despite helping to introduce Lupin The 3rd’s Mine in the anime adaptation that started it all, Nikaido would hand off the role to others for future installments of the series. Voice actors such as Eiko Masuyama, Mami Koyama, and Miyuki Sawashiro would go on to play the part in the anime franchise moving forward. On top of Lupin The 3rd, Yukiko also had parts to play in Marco – From Apennines to the Andes and Kamui Gaiden: Tsukihigai no Maki. While her anime resume might not be as expansive as other voice actors’, the part Yukiko Nikaido had to play in the industry isn’t soon to be forgotten by fans and creators alike.

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Yukiko Nikaido during this difficult time.