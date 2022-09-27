Lycoris Recoil Finale Ushers in Record-Breaking Sales Overseas

2022 has been a big year for anime, with next month set to be a major season for the medium thanks to the My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Mobile Suit: Gundam, and Spy x Family returning. Shockingly enough, a dark horse was able to dethrone the Forger Family when it came to the top streaming spot in Japan, with recent physical sales for Lycoris Recoil's blu-ray set managing to break records following its release. Standing out amongst such a huge anime field is no small feat and while a second season has yet to be confirmed, these sales figures might point toward good news for fans of "Direct Attack".

The first blu-ray set for Lycoris Recoil released in Japan on September 21st earlier this month, and since that date, more than 23,000 copies have sold in the country, which puts it slightly behind the Shonen juggernauts that are Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen. What makes this hard-hitting anime's success all the more surprising is that the anime series was the first introduction to these characters, as both a manga and light novel series were created earlier this month following the television series debut in July of this year.

Thanks to the fact that the anime series is leading the charge, a potential second season's story would be any fans' guess when it comes to what the future holds for Takina Inoue and Chisato Nishikigi, the strongest members of the Direct Attack Organization.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the world of Lycoris Recoil, you can check out the first season's episodes streaming on Crunchyroll with the platform releasing the following official description for the series:

"For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: "DA – Direct Attack". And their group of all-girl agents: "Lycoris". This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches-Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!"

Via Oricon