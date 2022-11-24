Dragon Ball Returns to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade With Super Saiyan Blunder

Dragon Ball is back in the sky today, and we have the team behind Toei Animation to thank. After all, the studio came together to help Son Goku into the air ahead of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. As the event got underway in New York City, all eyes were on Manhattan as dozens of floats made their way downtown, and it seems Goku prompted some pronunciation woes for news anchors nationwide.

As you can see below, Hoda Kobt introduced Goku's balloon to viewers at home in America, and the whole thing went very smoothly to start. The hero was introduced as a powerful fighter with a strong jaw, but things fell apart before long. After all, the telecast pronounced Super Saiyan Blue as Super 'Cyan' Blue. And honestly, we love the unintentional pun there.

Of course, this is far from the first time Goku has brought around pronunciation issues. In his first year at the parade, the hero caused several newscasters to stumble, and Al Roker went viral for referring to Saiyans by their Japanese name. So thankfully, 2022 kept things interesting for the Dragon Ball float.

Goku's High-Flying Return

For those who did not know, Dragon Ball made its entry to the Thanksgiving Day Parade back in 2018. The debut coincided with the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and his first year out was a hit. The float went on to appear in the 2019 parade before taking a break in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. But since then, Goku has taken to NYC in 2021 and 2022.

As for the float itself, Son Goku is massive. He is one of the biggest balloons to ever star in Macy's Thanksgiving Day event, in fact. At 70 feet long and nearly 800 pounds, it takes 90 handlers to direct Goku around the city. This float eclipses others in size such as poor Pikachu. So if you get the chance to see Goku in person like this, we suggest you give it a shot!

