Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul Drops First Blu-ray, DVD Details

Made in Abyss made a big impact on fans when the anime debuted a few years ago, and now its recent film effort, Dawn of the Deep Soul, will be hitting home video. Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul takes place after the events of the anime's first season and debuted in theaters in Japan this past January. According to the official website for the film, Dawn of the Deep Soul is now making headway towards its home video release with the very first details for its upcoming Blu-ray and DVD launch.

As announced through the film's official website, Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul is currently eyeing a September 25th release in Japan this Fall for its Blu-ray and DVD launch. With the franchise previously announcing a sequel anime project in the works, fans will definitely want to catch up with Dawn of Deep Soul as soon as possible. Now that the home video release is moving forward in Japan, perhaps it can make its way to other regions within the next year!

Sentai Filmworks previously announced last year that they had licensed the film for an English language release, but there have been no details as to its official launch as of this writing. Any announcements on that front were most likely delayed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well. Sentai Filmworks officially describes Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul as such:

"Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi. Together they descend into the Abyss’ treacherous fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, and encounter the mysterious Bondrewd, a legendary White Whistle whose shadow looms over Nanachi’s troubled past. Bondrewd is ingratiatingly hospitable, but the brave adventurers know things are not always as they seem in the enigmatic Abyss..."

