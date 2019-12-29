Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul Gets Restricted Film Rating

Made in Abyss became a smash hit when its anime adaptation surfaced a few years back. The title has been slow-going with a follow up, but it seems things are looking up for all you future spelunkers. It turns out Made in Abyss is slated to put out a new film next year, but some fans will not get the chance to see it.

After all, Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul just had to adjust its rating, and that means no one under the age of 15 will get to catch the film.

As reported by Comic Natalie, Japan’s Film Classification and Rating Organization decided to bump up the rating for this new movie. Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul was originally rated PG12 but has since been given an age-restricted label.

Now, the film is rated R15+ across Japan. This means no one under the age of 15 will be admitted to the film. Before this move, the PG12 rating simply advised parents to accompany minors to the movie, but it seems Made in Abyss is a little too dark to receive such lenience.

At this point, there is no word on how the film will be rated in the United States. In Japan, the R15+ and R18+ are similar to the R-rating which the Motion Pictures Association of America rolls out. Since no theatrical run has been announced for the movie overseas, fans will have to wait awhile before they’ll learn how Made in Abyss is to be treated.

Of course, this higher rating should surprise no one. If you have seen Made in Abyss, you will know the anime is darker than you’d expect given its airy artwork. The anime is just as surprising as Puella Magi Madoka Magica in that regard, so it makes sense for Japan to restrict the anime’s audience more so than usual.

Akihiko Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss was published online in Web Comic Ganma in 2012. Sentai Filmworks officially describes the series as such: “The enigmatic Abyss is an unforgiving and deadly place. Despite the dangers, it still captures the imagination of explorers such as Riko who wishes to follow in her mother’s footsteps and trains hard to become a Cave Raider. One day, she receives news that her mother died in the Abyss, yet a mysterious note tells Riko that her mother may still be alive. Vowing to uncover the truth about her mother’s fate, Riko embarks on a journey with a humanoid robot boy name Reg. Together, they will discover if they have what it takes to survive where so many others have perished.”

