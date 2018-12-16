‘Made in Abyss’ Films Share English Sub Promos

For those who missed out on one of 2017’s best anime series, Made in Abyss will soon be making a major comeback in 2019 with a set of compilation films coming to theaters in Japan.

Sentai Filmworks has confirmed that they will be bringing the films to United States theaters sometime in 2019 as well, and has celebrated by releasing two English subbed promos for the two films.

The first of the two films, Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn, will release in Japan on January 4, and the second, Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight, is officially slated to release soon after on January 18. Though Sentai Filmworks has not yet confirmed when the films will hit theaters, fans should be elated to know that they are coming to the United States with an English subbed version in tow.

Though the two films are a compilation of events from the first season of the series, there is hope for fans who want to see new anime material from the series. There may not be an update yet as to when it will arrive, but a second season of the series has been confirmed. Fans are hoping the compilation films come with an update of some kind for the mysterious second season, however.

Akihiko Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss was first published online in Takeshobo’s Web Comic Ganma in 2012, and has since been collected into six volumes. The series was adapted into an anime by Kinema Citrus, and you can find the Japanese language broadcast with English subtitles (who is also providing an English dub) on HIDIVE, which was formerly gated behind Amazon’s now-defunct Anime Strike service.

The series follows a young orphan girl named Rico who lives in a town on the edge of the Abyss, an enormous, unexplored pit and underground maze. It’s full of hidden relics and treasures humans have yet to discover, but it also carries a harsh danger. The further people travel into the abyss, the more likely they will succumb to a terrible sickness called the “Curse of the Abyss” on their return trip.

On the way down the Abyss she meets a young half-boy, half-robot named Reg who decides to go with her on her journey. Pushed on by a note left by her mother to meet her at the bottom of the abyss, Rico decides to plunge down regardless of the danger that awaits her while bearing the knowledge that she will most likely never return.