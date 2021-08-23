Sentai Filmworks Licenses Made in Abyss Season 2 and More

✖

Sentai Filmworks has acquired the licenses to some major releases including Made in Abyss, Lupin The Third Part 6, Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler and more! The first season of Made in Abyss was a huge hit with fans when it first debuted back in 2017, but was streaming exclusively with Amazon Prime Video as part of their (now defunct) streaming effort, Anime Strike. This left many of those projects up for grabs, and fans have been able to see more of Made in Abyss' later releases through Sentai Filmworks. Now they will be the exclusive home to Season 2 as well.

Announced as part of their new slate of licenses during the Sentai at Home 2 virtual celebration, Sentai Filmworks confirmed Made in Abyss' second season will be releasing digitally in 2022 with a home video release to follow. This new season, officially titled as Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun, will be releasing alongside the first season and three theatrical films with Sentai Filmworks as well. But that's nowhere near all.

Did you hear the news? We've got a TON of new titles coming to Sentai! See all the Sentai buzz right here: https://t.co/hnwRSuEKo6 pic.twitter.com/HONO3mVj68 — Sentai 💚 (@SentaiFilmworks) August 22, 2021

Sentai Filmworks also confirmed a new slate of licenses and acquisitions that include some new releases yet to be seen such as Shikizakura and Lupin The Third Part 6, and some lost within other streaming services such as Kakegurui that will not be breaking out with home video releases in the near future. The slate of new licenses announced during Sentai at Home 2 breaks down as such:

Drifting Dragons

Fate/kaleid liner PRISMA ILLYA - Licht Nameless Girl

Girls und Panzer das Finale - Part 2 and Part 3

IRODUKU: The World in Colors

Kakegurui

Lupin The Third Part 6

Made in Abyss

Shikizakura

Waccha PriMagi!

Yuki Yuna is a Hero: The Great Mankai Chapter

But what do you think? How do you feel about this newest slate of anime releases coming from Sentai Filmworks in the near future? Which of this list is grabbing your attention the most so far? Are you excited to see what's coming next from Made in Abyss' anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!