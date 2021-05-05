Made in Abyss Announces Season 2 With First Poster

✖

Made in Abyss announced a second season is on the way with its very first poster! Made in Abyss was one of the best received anime released back in 2017, and the anime based on Akihito Tsukushi's original manga series has since sparked an entire franchise that includes the first season of the TV anime, two films recapping those events, and a third film officially taking place after that first season. Early last year, Made in Abyss had confirmed that work was being done on an official new project for the anime but had not revealed what form this new project would take.

Cut to a year later and now we know what is coming next for the Made in Abyss anime! The official website and Twitter account for the series has officially announced that Made in Abyss will be returning for a second season of the anime. Releasing some time in 2022, this new season will be titled Made in Abyss: The Sun Blazes Upon the Golden City. You can check out the first poster for the new season below from the anime's official account:

Unfortunately, the reveal of the second season and first poster does not come with very many details about its production. So the studio, staff, cast, and more are still a mystery as of this writing along with its potential release date outside of the vague 2022 window. What the title and poster do confirm, however, is that this takes place after the events of the Dawn of the Deep Soul feature film.

Given the response to the first season of the series and feature films released for the franchise thus far, this is probably going to be a big sequel season when it finally does make its premiere. This won't be the only new release for the series either as Spike Chunsoft is currently producing a video game for the franchise next year featuring an original story supervised series creator Akihito Tsukushi.

What do you think? Are you ready to check out a second season of Made in Abyss? What did you think of the anime series and movies released for the franchise so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!