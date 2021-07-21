Magia Record Trailer Confirms Season 2 Stateside Premiere

✖

Madoka Magica remains one of the best magical girl franchises to ever make a debut, and the series lives on today. Following its smash debut, fans waited patiently for Madoka Magica to return to TV, and it did so with a spin-off not long ago. Now, a second season is on the way, and Magia Record has confirmed its U.S. premiere with a new trailer.

The update comes from Funimation and HIDIVE straight, so fans can rest assured that all is normal. As it turns out, Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Season 2 - The Eve of Awakening - is slated to debut in ten days.

The price of a wish, is it hope or despair? The story of Iroha Tamaki continues when "Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Season 2 -The Eve of Awakening-" begins streaming July 31st on @Funimation and August 7th on @Crunchyroll and @HIDIVEofficial! pic.twitter.com/dulzE5wesp — Magia Record - English (@MagiaRecordEN) July 20, 2021

For those wanting to watch Magia Record's new season, it will start before long over on Funimation. The show will go live for paid subscribers on July 31st before Crunchyroll and HIDIVE share their stream on August 7. A one-week delay will separate the streaming services, so fans can decide which site they want to use for season two.

Of course, you will want to catch up with season one and the whole of Magia Record ahead of time. The shows can be found streaming on the sites above while retailers like Amazon carry home video editions of the hit series. You can check out the full synopsis of Madoka Magica below if you need more details about the show:

"Madoka Kaname is an average 14-year-old girl who loves her family and friends. One fateful day, this all changes when she has a very magical encounter with a strange creature called a Kyubey. Kyubey have the power to grant one wish to chosen girls. However, in exchange, those chosen must become magical girls and use their powers to fight against witches, evil creatures born from darkness and catalysts of despair. Was this encounter by chance or fate? No matter the circumstance, this will surely change her destiny. This is the beginning of a new magical girl story..."

