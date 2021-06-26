Magia Record Announces Third and Final Season for 2021

✖

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story has announced a third and final season is now in the works for a release this year! Puella Magi Madoka Magica is currently in the midst of celebrating its monumental tenth anniversary, and not only are Aniplex and Studio SHAFT celebrating with a brand new feature film for the original franchise but more of its spin-off anime, Magia Record. The first season of this new series originally ended its run last Spring, and now a second is on the way with a scheduled release this July as part of the Summer 2021 slate.

That's far from the only release from this new spin-off series, however, as Magia Record officially announced that not only is the second season of the series releasing on July 31st, but there's a third and final season planned for a release at the end of the year. Although there's no concrete release date for this new season, it has been officially dubbed as Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Final Season -Dawn of Light Dreams-:

Originally based off a mobile game spin-off of the series, Magia Record follows a new group of heroines who are after their own goals and desires. It's far too early to tell exactly how this one is going to end, but luckily it won't be too much longer before we see how everything continues in the next phase of the story as the second season will begin airing next month as part of the Summer 2021 slate. There's no word on how many episodes it will last, however, but at least we got a confirmation of a new season bringing it all to an end after.

