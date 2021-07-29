Madoka Magica: Magia Record Season 2 Drops New Trailer

✖

Puella Magi Madoka Magica stands as one of the most surprising anime to drop in recent years, and it is back these days for round two. If you did not know, the hit magical girl series made a comeback with Magia Record awhile back with season one to great acclaim. Now, season two is on the way, and a brand-new trailer is here to prepare fans for the premiere.

The trailer was posted over on Twitter as you can see below. Madoka Magica's official page shared the clip, and it shows all of our familiar heroines as they gear up for another big fight.

As you can see, this new promo was released at just the right time given when Magia Record is slated to return. The show is set to go live in Japan this Saturday, so it will launch stateside around that time. And to make things even better, another new season will go live before the year ends.

Yes, you did read that right. Two seasons of Magia Record are on the docket for 2021. The first will go live shortly, but the third will round out the year on a somber note. After all, Magia Record: Dawn of a Shallow Dream has been confirmed to be the anime's final season.

As you can imagine, fans of the series are eager to see how Magia Record ends, so you better catch up on the series. The show's first season is available on Crunchyroll, and its synopsis can be found below if you need more details:

"In exchange for the fulfillment of a wish, Magical Girls keep fighting, unbeknownst to the rest of the world. But Iroha Tamaki can’t seem to remember her wish. "When I became a Magical Girl, what did I wish for again?" There is a gaping hole in her life. Something important has been lost. But she continues to fight every day, without even knowing why… Then, a rumor begins to spread among Magical Girls. "Magical Girls can be saved if they go to Kamihama." Kamihama City, the city where Magical Girls and Uwasa are gathering. The story of Iroha Tamaki, in search of her lost wish, begins."

