Major Shonen Jump Anime Confirms Season 2 Release Date With New Trailer

A major Shonen Jump anime series is coming back for new episodes later this Summer, and has confirmed the release date for its Season 2 comeback with a new trailer. It’s been a great couple of years for Shueisha’s more notable creators as a number of notable anime adaptations have made waves with all sorts of continuations and more. But there’s one creator has had two anime adaptations debut within the span of a single year, and is already coming back for a second season later this Summer to kick off its next era.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kocha Agasawa’s You and I Are Polar Opposites made its official anime adaptation debut earlier this year, and the first season really had fans excited to see what’s coming for the franchise next. Luckily it won’t be too much longer as the second season is coming on July 5th, and has dropped a new trailer to celebrate. Showing off the best look at the new episodes yet, you can check out the new trailer for You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2 below.

When Does You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2 Come Out?

Play video

You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2 will be making its debut on July 5th as part of the upcoming Summer 2026 anime schedule, and it will be streaming with exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan (and beefing up their offerings for the Summer overall). The season will feature a returning staff with Takakazu Nagatomo directing for Lapin Track. Teruko Utsumi will be providing the scripts, Mako Miyako will be handling the character designs, and tofubeats will be composing the music.

You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2 also features a new opening theme titled “Nekojarashi” as performed by 7co. It will also feature a returning voice cast from the first season featuring the likes of Sayumi Suzushiro as Miyu Suzuki, Shogo Sakata as Yusuke Tani, Anji Iwata as Kentaro Yamada, Kokoro Omori as Natsumi Nishi, Wataru Katoh as Shuji Taira, Miyuri Shimabukuro as Shino Azuma, Konatsu Hirabayashi as Aoi Sato, Yuna Taniguchi as Manami Watanabe, and Tomori Kusunoki as Rikako Honda. Thankfully it won’t be too much longer before the new episodes hit.

What Is You And I Are Polar Opposites?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Originally making its debut , Kocha Agasawa’s You and I Are Polar Opposites made its anime debut earlier this year. It’s adapting a fairly shorter story with only eight volumes of the manga. The first season ran for 12 episodes and saw two characters form an unexpected romance. Despite seeming very different on the outside, Suzuki and Tani form a quick romance with one another and begin dating pretty much by the end of the first episode.

It’s a romantic comedy anime that doesn’t really waste any time fretting about whether or not its leads like one another, and instead follows their daily lives as they have fun. It’s even expanded to their wider friend group while it explores other romantic connections, so it’s certainly exciting to see what’s coming next in the second season as all kinds of wacky new situations ensue.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!