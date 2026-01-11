Netflix Confirms First Major Spring 2026 Anime Exclusive (And It’s From a Shonen Jump Creator)

We might be in the midst of the ongoing Winter 2026 anime schedule helping to kick off a whole new year of anime releases, but Netflix is already looking ahead to the Spring with their first major exclusive locked down for April. It’s going to be a huge year for anime as the industry keeps up the hot streak that started last year, and 2026 is already offering some major releases that fans will want to keep an eye out for. But once the Spring kicks into high gear, there are even more releasing coming our way.

Netflix might have a very packed schedule for new anime releases just this month to help start off the Winter 2026 season, but they are already locking down the next wave of anime coming later this April. The first of their major Spring 2026 offerings has been revealed, and it’s a new anime adaptation of The Ramparts of Ice, a new series from the creator behind the popular Shonen Jump+ manga turned anime, You and I Are Polar Opposites. You can check out its trailer and poster below.

The Ramparts of Ice Comes to Netflix April 2026

Netflix has officially announced that The Ramparts of Ice will be releasing with the streaming service on April 2nd. The series was created by Kocha Agasawa, who is currently in the middle of the Winter 2026 anime schedule with a new anime for their other series You and I Are Polar Opposites. The creator will be keeping up the heat through to the Spring season with this new anime that actually started out life as a Webtoon release. But it’s also very different from its Shonen Jump+ counterpart in terms of what kind of emotions it’s going to tackle.

Mankyu will be directing The Ramparts of Ice at Studio KAI with Yasuhiro Nakanishi handling the scripts, Miki Ogino designing the characters, and Kanade Sakuma and Natsumi Tabuchi composing the music. The first additions to the voice cast have been confirmed as well and include Anna Nagase as Koyuki Hikawa, Fuka Izumi as Miki Azumi, Shoya Chiba as Minato Amamiya, and Satoshi Inomata as Yota Hino. Netflix has also revealed the first synopsis for the new anime as well.

What Is The Ramparts of Ice About?

“Koyuki Hikawa is a socially withdrawn student who keeps an emotional wall between herself and others,” Netflix teases about The Ramparts of Ice. “The only person she spends time with is her childhood friend, Miki Azumi. One day, Koyuki’s quiet life is disrupted when a boy named Minato Amamiya inexplicably starts trying to break through her barriers.”

The synopsis continues, “The aloof Koyuki, the popular Miki, the overly familiar Minato and the laid-back basketball player Yota share an awkward, occasionally frustrating, yet wholesome student life. An ensemble drama shaped by the crossed paths of youth is about to begin.” With this being one of the major Netflix anime releases that fans will get to see in action later this April alongside other hits like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, Spring is going to be a big deal with Netflix.

