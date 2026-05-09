7 2000s Shonen Jump Anime Reboots We Need to See Announced in 2026

We are starting to see a lot of classic Shonen Jump franchises return with new anime reboots, sequels, and more releases, but there are several 2000s shows that really need to come back with a new anime in the future. It’s been a great time to be a with new anime releases to commemorate various milestone anniversaries, but unfortunately it always seems like some franchises get more love and attention than others. As a result, these shows have been buried over time.

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Shonen Jump anime have been making their big comeback left and right with new revivals, but there are still many hits from the 2010s that would be benefitted by a modern day revival. There are seven shows in particular that could be hits with a new generation of fans today, and these shows have been kind of buried otherwise. They’re either hard to find or left in license limbo, so read on for seven Shonen Jump anime reboots we need to see announced next.

7). Strawberry 100%

Courtesy of Madhouse

Mizuki Kawashita’s Strawberry 100% might seem like it has a premise that wouldn’t immediately fly now as Junpei makes his first connection with a girl when he spots her strawberry printed underwear, but hilariously there’s more of a demand for that kind of series than ever. It sparked a romance between multiple heroines that ended in a way you wouldn’t expect when first introduced to them, and there seems to be a greater demand for romance shows like it now.

Just this Spring 2026 we’re getting at least five or six shows, and a few of them have hyped up their sexual explicitness to great comedic effect. It would fit right in with the current trajectory of the anime space while still playing out like the classic it once was. You can’t watch the classic show anywhere in North America, either.

6). Beelzebub

Courtesy of Pierrot+

Ryuhei Tamura has gone on to great success with modern manga hits like Cosmos in the years since, but Beelzebub really put the creator’s offbeat since of humor and action on the map. A delinquent based series where Tatsumi ends up having to take care the baby son of the Demon King, fights progress beyond the usual high school scope and end up involving all sorts of otherworldly beings. Tatsumi’s group of allies grows over the course of the story, and the anime did run for a respectable 60 episodes.

This is also another series that would fit perfectly within the modern anime landscape. Fans are hungry for nostalgic shows about delinquents (just look at successes like Wind

Breaker), and this was a hilarious bridge into that world. It’d probably be tough these days thanks to the nude baby Beel at the center as its mascot, but that’s part of the goofy fun. There are definitely workarounds for that.

5). Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo

Toei Animation

Yoshio Sawai’s Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is another classic Shonen Jump anime that had a very respectable run with 70+ episodes, but had a much bigger impact in North America. It’s such a wild show that the series’ gags are still referenced by classic Toonami block fans all these years later (“Get those Japanese words off of me!”), but it would be more of a fun experiment to see exactly how the show would translate into the modern era.

We’ve seen a lot of gag series find their fans, but a reboot bringing back these older jokes could have just as much impact if not more. There’s just something special about this one that has never been replicated, so why not try and find that again with a new version?

4). Eyeshield 21

Courtesy of Shueisha

Riichiro Inagaki and Yusuke Murata’s Eyeshield 21 is in such an interesting position compared to the others because its original anime run didn’t even really have a chance in North America. Due to streaming with the limited Toonami Jetstream platform, the series never got a chance to make it front of wider audiences. The creators behind it have both gone on to massive success with One-Punch Man and Dr. Stone, but it all started here with this cool take on American Football.

Despite how long the original Eyeshield 21 series had gone on for, it just didn’t have a chance at success outside of Japan. It’s the kind of series that seems like it would have been perfect for North America, so a reboot is the perfect chance to find that audience once and for all. Especially now that more anime are made with a worldwide release in mind. All the pieces are there.

3). Katekyo Hitman Reborn!

Courtesy of Shueisha

Akira Amano’s Katekyo Hitman Reborn! is such a weird case too because it ran for 200 episodes. It was the kind of series that Shonen Jump used to be littered with as its characters constantly reinvented themselves with new powers and new abilities across a respective arc, only to then negate them with newer abilities that would make the older powers obsolete.

It always seemed to be clawing at a more centralized narrative, but a new anime could be the way to bring it all back home. It’d have to be a full reboot with retooling to make it perfect, but it’s certainly been asked for as fans have been hoping to see it as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

2). Medaka Box

Courtesy of Sentai Filmworks

Akira Akatsuki’s Medaka Box unfortunately didn’t get as long of an anime run as a lot of its counterparts at the time, and has been lost in the shuffle of expired licenses so you can’t even stream it anywhere either. It stood out in the 2000s for being one of the few Shonen Jump franchises with a central female protagonist, and that’s become a lot more accepted in recent years thanks to hits like Akane-banashi.

It was a fun high school based series featuring unique abilities at the center of its fights, and Medaka was hilariously the strongest of all. It’s the kind of show that would certainly benefit by being discovered by a new generation of fans, and Medaka really needs to comeback since she’s sun a fun hero overall.

1). D. Gray-man

Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Katsura Hoshino’s D.Gray-man has been the most requested Shonen Jump reboot anime among fans, and it’s likely because there’s still so much story material that has yet to make it to screens. That might be a surprise after over 100 episodes of the TV anime, and a sequel TV series after, but there’s still plenty of chapters that have never made it to screen.

Fans just want to see a new season, and that would fit in with today’s demand for exorcists and other dark fantasy like series. It’s all the rage these days, so one of the pillars of that style in the 2000s should be able to come back and enjoy the fruits of all those seeds planted back then.

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