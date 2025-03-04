Shonen Jump’s Cutest Rom-Com Drops Trailer to Hype Anime Release: Watch

Play video

“Opposites attract” is a common phrase to explain when two people with opposing personalities date. It’s a popular trope among romance stories; there’s something so compelling about watching two people with different personalities fall in love. Opposing personalities add conflict to stories and make couples appear more compatible. The “opposites attract” cliche is the main premise of Shueisha’s hit manga series, You and I Are Polar Opposites. The series was published through Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ platform from May 2022 to November 2024. Animation Studio Lapin Track is producing an anime adaption of the manga and has unveiled a new trailer for the show.

The new trailer shows off more of the animation’s warm colors and silly humor. Viewers get a good view of all the main characters, specifically the two leads, and the high school setting in the new footage. A musical track plays over the full video with no vocal performances, but a new poster for the anime has been shared with the public. The poster heavily features Miyu Suzuki, who’s making a heart symbol with her hands over her love interest, Yusuke Tani. Silly, chibi animals surround the border of the poster. The image exemplifies the series’ offbeat humor and the personalities of the two leads. Suzuki is the more upfront and outgoing whereas Tani is more muted and reserved.

You and I Are Polar Opposites Is (Shockingly) About Opposites Attracting

You and I Are Polar Opposites stars Suzuki, an energetic teenager who loves being part of the crowd, who has a crush on Tani, a quiet and introverted boy. The series focuses on Suzuki’s attempts to confess to Tani, and the two develop a closer relationship as the story progresses. The anime isn’t scheduled to air until January 2026, forcing fans to wait nearly another year to watch their favorite odd couple in animated form. Mangaka Kocha Agasa wrote the manga and it has eight volumes in circulation.

Romance manga and anime have become some of the most popular series in the medium. Series like Kaguya-sama: Love Is War and My Happy Marriage have found great success on streaming platforms. While it is too early to know what platforms You and I Are Polar Opposites will be available on, it could potentially become the next big romance anime for 2026. The series has already proven to be one of Shonen Jump+’s biggest hits, demonstrating a fanbase ready to watch the anime.

H/T: SHOCHIKU ANIME YouTube Channel