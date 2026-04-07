Major Shonen Jump Finally Confirms Streaming Homes Ahead of Spring 2026 Premiere

The Spring 2026 anime season is finally here, and it’s all set to premiere one of the most exciting Shonen Jump anime series of the year. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine offers a vast range of exciting series that often captivate fans with their incredible storytelling. Each year, many Shonen Jump series make their anime debuts, most of which often gain popularity. Written and illustrated by Tadatoshi Fujimaki, the creator of Kuroko’s Basketball, Kill Blue is one such anime that fans are looking forward to. The manga reached its conclusion in September 2025, around the same time the anime adaptation was revealed. The manga was serialized for a little over two years, but never gained the popularity it deserved.

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Thanks to the anime adaptation, the story will be retold in another medium to capture more fans. The story blends spy thriller with high school comedy, creating a series of absurd and thrilling scenarios. The anime will premiere globally on April 11th, 2026, across seven streaming platforms in North America and many other regions, as revealed via a press release.

Where Can You Stream Kill Blue Anime?

©Tadatoshi Fujimaki/SHUEISHA, Kill Blue Production Committee.

Kill Blue is one of the most accessible anime releases of the season, where viewers have plenty of traditional anime platforms or broader streaming services to choose from. Here’s a look at the streaming homes of the anime across the world.

North America : Prime Video, Netflix, Crunchyroll, Rakuten Viki, Plex, it’s Anime FAST Channel (Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree+), It’s Anime YouTube

: Prime Video, Netflix, Crunchyroll, Rakuten Viki, Plex, it’s Anime FAST Channel (Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree+), It’s Anime YouTube Latin America : Prime Video, Netflix, Crunchyroll, Plex, Rakuten Viki (Mexico & Brazil), It’s Anime YouTube

: Prime Video, Netflix, Crunchyroll, Plex, Rakuten Viki (Mexico & Brazil), It’s Anime YouTube Europe : Netflix, Crunchyroll, Prime Video (Except Russia, German-speaking Europe & Italian-speaking Europe), Rakuten Viki (UK & France), ADN (Except UK & Ireland), Aniverse (German-speaking Europe), Plex, It’s Anime YouTube (Except Russia, German-speaking Europe & Italian-speaking Europe)

: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Prime Video (Except Russia, German-speaking Europe & Italian-speaking Europe), Rakuten Viki (UK & France), ADN (Except UK & Ireland), Aniverse (German-speaking Europe), Plex, It’s Anime YouTube (Except Russia, German-speaking Europe & Italian-speaking Europe) MENA : Netflix, Crunchyroll, Prime Video, Plex, It’s Anime YouTube

: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Prime Video, Plex, It’s Anime YouTube CIS : Crunchyroll, IVI

: Crunchyroll, IVI Oceania : Netflix, Crunchyroll, Prime Video, Rakuten Viki (Australia, New Zealand, Guam), Plex, It’s Anime YouTube

: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Prime Video, Rakuten Viki (Australia, New Zealand, Guam), Plex, It’s Anime YouTube Asia: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Prime Video(Except South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau), Plex (Except North Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau), Bilibili, TRUE iD (Thailand), it’s Anime YouTube (Except China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau), Bahamut, ChungHwa Telecom MOD & Hami Video, LiTV & ofiii, Line TV, MyVideo, Catchplay, friDay (Taiwan）

More streaming platforms will be announced as they are added as the release date draws near.

What Is Kill Blue About?

©Tadatoshi Fujimaki/SHUEISHA, KILL BLUE Production Committee

The story follows Juuzou Oogami, a 39-year-old assassin with exceptional skills working for a covert organization. However, his life turns upside down during a mission when he wipes out a powerful organization. After being stung by a mysterious wasp and collapsing, he wakes up to realize he has been transformed into a 13-year-old boy.

As he struggles to make sense of things, he gets another mission to take advantage of that body and infiltrate a middle school. However, he struggles to maintain his youthful persona in a classroom filled with chaos and looming danger, while also trying to look for a way to return to normal.

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