Dandadan Gets a New Adaptation Ahead of Season 3

The acclaimed Shonen Jump+ manga, Dandadan, by Yukinobu Tatsu, was released five years ago on April 6th, 2021. The series has come a long way since then and reached new heights of popularity thanks to the incredible adaptation by Science SARU. The anime has captured viewers’ hearts from the first episode with its eccentric story, lovable characters, and breathtaking animation. The second season reached its conclusion in September last year with one of the most shocking cliffhangers ever. However, while the wait for Season 3 is longer since it will be released in 2027, it’s going to be worth it since the anime is all set to adapt the best arc yet.

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While fans await the anime’s return, the manga is celebrating its 5th anniversary with an exciting new project. The series will be getting a stage play adaptation for the first time, and the announcement was made on the same day as the anniversary.

Dandadan Creator Shares a Special Message For Fans After The Announcement

Image Courtesy of Science Saru

An official website has been launched to share all kinds of information about the stage play. It also features a message from Tatsu, which reads, “It’s being made into a stage play! Thank you so much! I never imagined that Dandadan would be made into a stage play! This is all thanks to everyone who has been supporting us! The staff and cast are all wonderful people who are making this happen! Please come and experience the excitement of the Dandadan stage play!”

Additionally, it also includes messages from the rest of the staff. The play will be held in August and September 2026 in Tokyo and Osaka, respectively. Further information will be shared at a later date.

Dandadan Season 3 Will Adapt The Best Manga Arc So Far

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Although the anime is going to take longer than expected, manga readers already know they’re in for a wild ride. The previous season ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving several questions unanswered after the introduction of a mysterious girl who was controlling the gigantic Godzilla-like robot. While the anime has always been action-packed, it will get even more intense in the upcoming season. Season 2 ended with Chapter 71, leaving two more chapters of the Kaiju Arc to be adapted in Season 3 before commencing the exciting Space Globalists Arc.

It has been heavily foreshadowed since the Cursed House Arc in Season 2, as the anime has already made it clear that there’s an impending threat Momo and the others will have to face soon. The Space Globaists is the longest arc in the manga, spanning across 47 chapters, which reveals the burning questions about the mysterious girl and the strange alien that controlled everyone in the Kito family.

The villains have been preparing for a while, and as always, Momo and her friends will be left to deal with the biggest threat of their lives. While you wait for the anime’s Season 3, you can catch up with the series on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Additionally, the manga has released 18 translated volumes so far, and you can find the links to buy them on the official website of Viz Media, where all the chapters are available to read as well.

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