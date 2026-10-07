Major Shonen Jump Series Returns for Anime Revival After Cancellation – Watch Opening

One major Shonen Jump series has made its return with a new anime revival one year after its cancellation, and the opening theme for the anime is showing it all off. Shonen Jump has been going through a number of changes in the last few years as a good deal of long running franchises have reached their natural ends, and a number of others have been cancelled shortly into their runs. As Shueisha is now working through trying to find their next big hit, it’s meant that some franchises don’t get their fair shake.

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That’s the case for Shun Numa’s Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, which was cancelled with Shonen Jump last Summer after only a year of serialization with the magazine. That made its announcement of an official anime adaptation all the more intriguing, and now that series has made its debut this month as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Fall 2026 anime schedule. Check out the opening theme sequence for the Super Psychic Policeman Chojo anime below.

What to Know for Super Psychic Policeman Chojo Anime

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Super Psychic Policeman Chojo has made its official debut as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and the first episode of the new series is now available for streaming with Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan. The opening theme for the new series is titled “That’s! Chojo” as performed by M!LK, and the new ending theme is titled “Mata Ashita,” as performed by Shifuku Poncho. As the franchise kicks off its return this October, fans are about to see much more of the cancelled series through its animated for.

As for the production team bringing it all to life, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo is directed by Junichi Yamamoto for Arvo Animation with Hayashi Mori writing the scripts, and Masakatsu Sasaki providing the character designs. The voice cast for the anime includes the likes of Yusuke Kobayashi as Meguru Chojo, Riko Aono as Nao Ippongi, Maria Naganawa as Robo-kun, Daisuke Ono as Yuki Inukai, Toshiya Miyata as Hajime Keinain, Nobuaki Kanemitsu as Hossan, Kanna Nakamura as Lily Togari, and Kazuki Ura as Heisuke Ban.

What’s Next for This Cancelled Shonen Jump Series?

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Super Psychic Policeman Chojo is not the only cancelled Shonen Jump franchise to be making its official anime adaptation debut this year, nor is it the only one to make its debut this month. But what’s interesting about this revival is that it comes just a year after the cancellation of the original series rather than a longer stretch of time as seen with Psyren or Black Torch. It’s also a much different series than seen with the others, and likely has a much better chance of extending itself further after it adapts the rest of the manga release.

There might be only 65 total chapters of Super Psychic Policeman Chojo for the anime to cover, but it’s more of a comedy action series that could essentially continue with new original anime releases after its done adapting the material. Series creator Shun Numa has already moved onto new works within Shonen Jump that’s releasing new chapters in the current issues of the magazine, so we’ll have to see how it all works out from here.

How are you liking Super Psychic Policeman Chojo so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!