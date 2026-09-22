Cancelled Shonen Jump Series Returns With Anime Revival This October – Watch Trailer

A major Shonen Jump series is coming back with a new anime revival after it was cancelled last year, and a new trailer is showing off more of what to expect from its debut this October. There’s a new wave of anime making their debut next month as part of the upcoming Fall 2026 anime schedule, and there are plenty of new titles that you’re going to want to keep an eye out for. But one of the most curious is an anime that was announced shortly after it had been cancelled with Shonen Jump.

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Shun Numa’s Super Psychic Policeman Chojo was cancelled within Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last Summer after only a year of serialization. Running for only 65 chapters, it was a huge surprise to find out that the series would already be getting a new anime adaptation of its own despite that cancellation. Making its debut later this October, a new trailer is showing off the best look at what to expect from Super Psychic Policeman Chojo yet and you can check it out in action below.

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Super Psychic Policeman Chojo will be making its debut on October 6th in Japan as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but potential international release or streaming plans have yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing. Junichi Yamamoto will be directing the new anime for Arvo Animation with Hayashi Mori writing the scripts, and Masakatsu Sasaki providing the character designs. This new trailer also reveals the opening theme titled “That’s! Chojo” as performed by M!LK, and the ending theme titled “Mata Ashita,” as performed by Shifuku Poncho.

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo will star a voice cast including the likes of Yusuke Kobayashi as Meguru Chojo, Riko Aono as Nao Ippongi, Maria Naganawa as Robo-kun, Daisuke Ono as Yuki Inukai, Toshiya Miyata as Hajime Keinain, Nobuaki Kanemitsu as Hossan, Kanna Nakamura as Lily Togari, and Kazuki Ura as Heisuke Ban. But with the original series having such a short run before its cancellation, there are a few questions surrounding just how far this new anime can actually go once it kicks off this October.

What Does This Mean for Shonen Jump?

Courtesy of ARVO ANIMATION

Anime fans have seen other cancelled Shonen Jump franchises getting their anime due already with the likes of Black Torch this Summer, and the creator behind that series is optimistic about it potentially continuing with original materials in a second season. That could be the case here as Super Psychic Policeman Chojo doesn’t really have the most concrete or serious story, and is instead focused on its many gags. It’s the kind of series that could indeed continue with more if the production team decides to do so.

Series creator Shun Numa has already returned to Shonen Jump this year with a brand new series, The Ura Files, and it has been a quick runaway success with the magazine in its first few chapters alone. The creator might have moved onto other works by the time this new anime does make its debut, but there’s always hope that breakout success could lead to more beyond that original manga ending. We’ll just have to see how it works out this Fall.