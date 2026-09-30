Major Shonen Jump Series Reveals First Look at Final Release After 5 Years

Launched in 1968, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump eventually became the best-selling manga magazine of all time. Over the decades, the magazine has serialized hundreds of series, but not all of them managed to make their mark in history. Among the many outstanding Shonen Jump creators, Yusei Matsui is known for exploring different genres and themes in his series. His most popular work is Assassination Classroom, which remains one of the most critically acclaimed action series in recent years. However, only a few years after the conclusion of his most famous work, Matsui returned with a historical drama, The Elusive Samurai. The manga began serialization in 2021 and reached its conclusion earlier this year. While it may not be his most popular work, The Elusive Samurai gained enough popularity to release two anime seasons.

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Since it’s been months since the manga ended its serialization, it’s about time fans get an update on the final manga volume. The official X handle of The Elusive Samurai dropped the first look at the final Volume 27 cover, which will be released on October 2nd, 2026. However, this release date is only for fans in Japan since the English translation and overseas distribution will take at least a few months. The official website of Viz Media has already confirmed the English release of Volume 22 in November, so we can expect the final volume to drop in late 2027 or in early 2028.

The Elusive Samurai Season 2 All Set for Its Finale

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The anime premiered in 2024 before returning with a second season earlier this year. The latest season will reach its conclusion on October 2nd, 2026. However, since the dub episodes were released two weeks after the premiere, we can expect the final episode to drop on October 16th, 2026. The anime is available on Crunchyroll, where you can watch the second season finale shortly after the Japanese broadcast. While the manga is long over, the anime still has a huge chunk of story left to adapt. The second season will wrap up the Kyoto City Arc. We might even get a glimpse at the Shinano Arc where Tokiyuki and Yorishige begin the plan to retake Kamakura.

What’s Next for The Elusive Samurai?

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Judging by the number of chapters left to adapt, the anime requires at least two seasons to wrap up the entire story. However, there’s no way of knowing what to expect from the anime before the second season’s finale. The second season was announced right after the first season’s final broadcast, so we can expect the same pattern this time around as well. With the manga all set for its final release, the anime is the only new content fans will get from now on. Not to mention that there hasn’t been any official confirmation regarding the manga’s spin-off or sequel since the ending was pretty satisfying, especially based on Shonen Jump standards, which are famous for rushed endings.