Cancelled Shonen Jump Creator Returns With New Debut & It’s Already a Smash Hit

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump magazine and platforms are famous for releasing all kinds of new series with unique stories and appealing casts. However, the competition has become increasingly difficult over the years, leading to several cancellations if those series don’t perform well. It’s no secret among Shonen Jump readers that dozens of promising series get axed each year to make room for new shows that have a better chance at performing. It also includes Shun Numa’s gag humor series, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo. The creator returned to the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2024, but the manga was cancelled a year later. Surprisingly, the series even confirmed an anime adaptation after the cancellation, and it’s all set to premiere on October 6th this year as part of the Fall 2026 lineup.

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Thanks to the exceptional story and the unique world-building, it’s one of the most anticipated anime of the year. Not to mention that Super Psychic Policeman Chojo even gained a lot of recognition, which includes being ranked third in the Next Manga Award, leading many to believe that the cancellation was a hasty decision. However, since a manga has no chance of continuing after getting axed, Shun Numa returned with a new series as the author, and it’s one of the biggest hits of the year.

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo Creator Returned With a New Shonen Jump Series

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On August 30th, 2026, the creator returned with The Ura Files, a brand new urban supernatural fantasy. Although Numa has been working as a manga creator for several years now, this is his first time releasing a series in collaboration with an artist. While Numa is serving as the writer of the manga, Yushin Kuroki is the illustrator. Kuroki previously created Teenage Renaissance! David as both the artist and the writer.

The Ura Files has only released one chapter so far, but it received a positive response from the readers. The series is still trending on the official Manga Plus platform, and even the promotional video accumulated over 80k views by the time of writing this article. The manga will be published on a weekly schedule. As The Ura Files prepares for its next chapter, it’s evident that the series will only keep rising in popularity for now.

The story centers around Momotaro Kibitsu, a seemingly average high school student who has been tasked with protecting the nation as a secret agent. His mission involves surviving Ura, a gorgeous classmate who is also the descendant of an oni. Although he has been trying his best not to fall for her charms, it’s getting increasingly difficult for him as he learns more about her.

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo Is All Set For Its Anticipated Debut

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The anime debut is only a month away, but it hasn’t confirmed a streaming platform yet. Although the anime will likely land on Crunchyroll, fans will likely get an official confirmation by the end of the month when the Fall 2026 schedule will be revealed.

The anime is being produced by Arvo Animation, a fairly underrated studio known for Kowloon Generic Romance. So far, the episode schedule and the number of episodes haven’t been revealed either. However, as the release date draws near, the anime will keep fans updated with the premiere details and schedule.