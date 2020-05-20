Director Makoto Shinkai Has Started Development on Next Anime

✖

Makoto Shinkai has experienced immense success in the last five years thanks to his ultra-popular movies, and the director is already working on his next anime project. Recently, the director of Your Name and Weathering With You reached out to fans on social media amidst the global pandemic. It was there Shinkai said he's been busy preparing his next anime and thanked fans for being patient with him.

"I'm gradually assembling my new work while following the pace of the production of Weathering With You three years ago," Shinkai revealed. "I don't have the brain power to imagine the story, the characters, and the visuals all at once, so I've been working on it for months and months, trying to build it up and break it down again. It's already early summer..."

As you can see, Shinkai is not looking to rush himself when it comes to this latest project. On the heels of two hugely successful films, there is no telling the kind of pressure Shinkai feels, so he doesn't want to rush things. He is taking on this new project similarly to how he did Weathering With You; By breaking down the story into easily digestible, it becomes more manageable for Shinkai.

This is not the first time Shinkai has opened up about his upcoming project. Shinkai took to Twitter in April to discuss the challenges of writing its script. "I've been writing the screenplay for my new film for the past two months, and every day I don't know what to think about now, what to say, or what we want to see in a few years. But I still write anyway."

Currently, it seems like Shinkai is still keeping work on this new project to himself, so it will still be awhile before it heads into production. That may be for the best as much of the anime industry has been shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A slew of hit anime have been put on hiatus to account for the strain, so here's to hoping the industry is on the rebound by the time Shinkai has finished developing this new anime.

HT - Crunchyroll

