Barnes & Noble Launches Huge Anime and Manga Sale

Manga is the biggest seller in comics these days, and right now, Barnes & Noble has made it easier than ever to find new series to collect. After all, the bookseller just launched a big sale on anime and manga goodies. You can buy one, get one 50% off at the retailer for the next few days, and there are some seriously good picks discounted as part of the sale.

As you can see here, Barnes & Noble launched its big anime and manga sale this week. From March 13th to March 27th, customers will be able to browse the Barnes & Noble website for the BOGO deal. You can also shop this sale in stores through March 26th while supplies last.

According to the sale's terms and conditions, this deal does apply to pre-order items, but there are exclusions. Sadly, manga and anime box sets are mostly off-limits. However, individual items are good to go, and Barnes & Noble does sell the most popular titles in the manga industry.

Thanks to recent BookScan data, we know series like Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia continue to sell like mad in the United States. These manga series are all on sale through this BOGO deal. Other popular series like Spy x Family, Berserk, and One Piece are also available as part of this deal. So if you are looking to kickstart your manga library, we cannot recommend these manga series enough.

Of course, there are also exclusive manga and anime items at Barnes & Noble. For instance, the retailer carries exclusive editions of Sailor Moon, Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku, Tokyo Revengers, and more. These editions are all part of the retailer's current sale, so anime collectors better hop to it.

And as always, there are plenty of ways to read manga if you don't have space to start a physical collection. Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app offer tons of manga series with subscriptions. You can also find tons of digital manga through retailers like Amazon. And for anime lovers, streaming services like Crunchyroll and HIDIVE specialize in the medium if you need a fix. Other sites like Netflix and Disney+ have also started investing in anime, so it has never been easier to binge shows on your own time.

