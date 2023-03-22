Amazon Sale Bundles Top Manga Titles With 50% Off Deal

April is just around the corner, and the spring season is ushering in all kinds of goodies for anime fans. A new season is on the way, and now, manga lovers are getting their own boon. Amazon has put up a major sale on manga, and the limited-time offer will let fans bundle two volumes and get one of them for half off.

According to the sale's terms, users can buy two qualifying manga items and get 50% off one. There are more than 1,000 titles taking part in this sale, so manga readers will want to browse for anything they have had an eye on. All kinds of manga from shonen to shojo is included, and that includes top-selling hits like Chainsaw Man.

Of course, we have some manga suggestions here at ComicBook if you need some points. For those who want to brush up on manga's staples, a number of Berserk Deluxe Volumes are part of this sale. The action-packed series is a dark one, but its hero Guts has become a manga legend for a reason. And in the wake of creator Kentaro Miura's passing, Berserk has become a hot topic within the manga fandom once again.

There are also several top-selling titles taking part in this Amazon sale. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Spy x Family, Chainsaw Man, and even One Piece are included here. You will have to search for any specific volumes missing from your collection, but a good few are included in this deal. So if you have not checked out My Dress-Up Darling yet, now would be a good time to invest in the series!

Of course, many of these sale items are print copies, so digital collectors will need to look elsewhere for deals. There are also digital library services dedicated to manga readers at this point. Comikey, Manga Plus, and the Shonen Jump app are just some of the ones we love to binge. Soon, another service will join the list as Kodansha Comics is creating its own digital library, K MANGA. The service will debut in a few months for stateside readers and include titles like Attack on Titan, Tokyo Revengers, and more.

Will you be checking out any of these manga series now that they're on sale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.