Manga vs Comics: Viral Photo Sparks Debate Over the Future of Graphic Novels
It seems like the debate of manga vs comics will never end. For decades, the two mediums have gone back and forth in the public's eyes as trend cycles make their move. Comics have held a tight grip on the Western market for decades, but once manga was popularized with readers in the 1990s, all bets were off. Though the uptake process was long, manga now accounts for the majority of graphic novel sales in the United States, and viral photo on social media has sparked a new argument over the industry.
As you can see below, Twitter user Ursula K LeChina prompted debate after posting a photo from their local bookstore. It is there you can see an entire wall of manga titles being stocked while graphic novels are relegated to a single corner. The striking image has been viewed nearly 8 million times, and it is drawing conversation from every corner of the comics fandom.
It is actually so fucking over it never even started. pic.twitter.com/nUAngkpk1e— Ursula K LeChina (@Java_jigga) March 15, 2023
You can find a handful for those replies below, and honestly? They shed some much-needed light on the ongoing debate. For years, the conversation has been manga vs comics when it comes to graphic novels, but it does not need to be that way. Both would be better for readers, but for now, it seems manga is taking the lion's share of the market.
After all, NPD BookScan has carefully tracked print sales of graphic novels in the United States for years, and their data from 2022 to now is eye-opening. According to the latest data, manga takes up 53% of the graphic novels market where sales are concerned. It grew 4.1 points year over year while its next competitor in the market, juvenile fiction, decreased 1.4 points. The genre still holds 26% of the market share, but most of the market categories are in decline. The largest point loss went to the superhero (adult) genre as it lost 1.7 points, leaving it with 4% of the market.
While juvenile fiction titles like Dog Man are doing very well with U.S. readers, the genre cannot compete with manga. Publishers like Viz Media and Kodansha Comics have posted record sales in recent years... and their profits are still rising. This is also accounting for print sales strictly which now overlooks a sizable portion of the manga industry. Thanks to Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app, it is easier than ever to read manga online, and those services are growing annually.
There is no easy answer as to why manga is ballooning in sales compared to Western comics, but netizens have their suspicions. From lack of variety to rehashed concepts, publishers like Marvel and DC Comics have been critiqued as of late for their work. Combined with higher production costs, the bottom line for comic publishers is very different from that of manga publishers. And right now, the latter group is making money hand over fist.
What do you make of the latest shifts and trends in the comics industry? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Two Truths
1. Manga has been more popular than Marvel or DC comics in the west for decades now
2. Marvel & DC =/= All American comics. Dog Man is one of the best selling books (not just comics) in the US. Americans definitely still enjoy reading American comics! https://t.co/bY20aWneM3 pic.twitter.com/gnRsYw3U5D— Art-Eater ➡️⬇️↘️🐲👊 (@Richmond_Lee) March 16, 2023
So Much More
The crazy part is this doesn’t even represent a FRACTION of no. of manga titles out there that don’t have localization or even fan translations
Nor the roughly 150-200 magazines that run multiple series weekly/monthly
Nor the numerous manga series that run exclusively on apps https://t.co/vnvu603AbA— Lightning (@Lightning446) March 16, 2023
Shock or...?
*gasps* making comics synonymous with like three companies therefore only their IPs and their subsequent spin offs are what dominate the shelves for decades resulting in western readers moving over to manga??? Who would’ve guessed! https://t.co/KLIO9NVgfz— Thicc and Sleepy🇩🇴 @ Working on Heroes Circle (@opal_lines) March 16, 2023
Accessibility Matters
As someone who reads cape comics: most of them are not accessible to casual readers and that’s the biggest issue https://t.co/TrDvQdUhEi— hiatus (@MOLENAIDE) March 16, 2023
Both Is Good
Manga sold a crap ton in the 90s too, and then bottomed out. Everything works in cycles. I’ll never understand why people are so determined that it’s “One or the Other”, when clearly I ask, why not both? https://t.co/2Wqn5f3iOc— dead 💀 hours (@HiMyNameisTophs) March 16, 2023
Big Yikes
The comic industry only has itself to blame. I say let it burn they were always talking down to people, turning comics into long winded lectures without the talent to actual weave messages into an interesting story. No better than twitter rants coming out of characters mouths. https://t.co/A0nAu3WRUg— LA\/ENDER (@LavenderGhast) March 16, 2023
Back and Forth
Like no I’m really stuck on this because the inaccessibility of comic books led to their own demise like I have NEVER seen an industry with such ripe ground for growth who REFUSES to grow or adapt like it’s funny https://t.co/rMJMdf2xVD— 📟 (@urljuicebox) March 16, 2023
Breaking It Down
The reason I hate the typical MANGA VS COMICS debate is that people talk about aspects that are SUBJECTIVE such as the writing, art, the stories, etc, and don't focus on the OBJECTIVE aspects such as:
- distribution— Draw and Talk (@tyler_c_world) March 16, 2023
- marketing
- book design
- availability
- awareness https://t.co/2Kwzk6S7EU
Let's Be Real
Stop putting this post on my dash. This is literally nothing. Graphic novels aren't out of print and Manga just lends itself to longer running series with more books. I'm not even a Manga fan and I'm like come on now https://t.co/afeM71OIFy— Zane Schacht – Voice Goblin 🐀 (@VoicesByZane) March 16, 2023
Victory in Variety
The reason why the manga industry has been a success is because it has a variety of stories to tell with different types of characters https://t.co/Bg8LkD41eD— Mari 💖 (@ComicLoverMari) March 16, 2023