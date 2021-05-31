Manga Chart Reveals the Top-Selling Series of 2021 So Far

✖

When it comes to manga, the industry is booming like never before. The medium has become hugely popular overseas whether you're in the United States or New Zealand. As the industry grows, more and more sales are coming through for your favorite series, and a new report has gone living ranking the best-selling series of 2021 to date.

The update comes from Oricon which is known as the definitive source on manga sales. The Japanese company announced its mid-year sales rankings this week, and the results may take you by surprise.

Here's a fixed chart. Apologies for the error! pic.twitter.com/QJLIkFiNq2 — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) May 30, 2021

According to the update, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is still in first place with its massive sales. The manga has sold 26,351,483 copies this year so far. This is a totally bonkers number, and it is insane to note another manga is edging in on that first place spot.

Jujutsu Kaisen has exploded in popularity following its season one finale. The report shows the manga has sold 23,797,483 copies this year. These top two series are leagues beyond the rest of Oricon's top ten sellers, but the other ranking titles aren't slacking.

The third spot belongs to Tokyo Revengers at 5,007,825. Attack on Titan ranked in fourth (4,635,754) before Chainsaw Man took over fifth place with 4,181,650 sales. The Promised Neverland (3,191,416) came in next before My Hero Academia (3,045,057), Haikyu (2,944,002), Kingdom (2,596,395), and One Piece (2,573,010) followed.

As you can imagine, this ranking shows how well manga is doing, and fans expect these numbers to shift by the year's end. After all, Chainsaw Man is expecting an anime this year which will surely boost sales. In fact, all of these top-selling series have more anime on the way except for The Promised Neverland, so this series is destined to flop before long.

What do you make of this list of this year's current best-selling manga? Are you reading any of these series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.