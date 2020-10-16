Demon Slayer Movie Inches Closer to Next U.S. Box Office Record

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is the first film in the popular Shonen franchise that has climbed it's way to the top as one of the biggest anime series in the world today, and the film's run in North America is inching closer to another milestone during its theatrical run in the West. Following the story of Tanjiro and his friends immediately following the conclusion of the first season, Mugen Train sees the Shonen heroes coming into contact with Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, and has big implications for the future of the series, with season two set to arrive later this year.

When Demon Slayer's first movie released in Japan last year, it had a stellar run wherein it became the most popular movie ever released in the country, surpassing Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away to take the top spot. Since landing in North America, Mugen Train has become the second most profitable anime film released in theaters, but still has a long way to go to take the number one spot. Pokemon The Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back currently holds the number one spot for most profitable anime film in North America and ended its theatrical run with over eighty million dollars, meaning that Mugen Train still has some catching up to do.

The Official Twitter Account for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba shared the big news that the first film in the Shonen franchise has managed to rake in $45 million USD in North America alone, adding to the profits that already total over hundreds of millions of dollars thanks to its international take:

🔥 Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has surpassed $45M at the North American box office! Thank you to everyone who watched Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: #MugenTrain! We hope you enjoyed the film! 🚂💨 pic.twitter.com/iAJodGTlKH — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) May 26, 2021

While the story of Demon Slayer will continue with its second season, there hasn't been word about the Shonen franchise returning with a new movie following Mugen Train's success. With the adventure of Tanjiro and his friends already coming to an end in the pages of its manga, it will be interesting to see how much more animated content the series has in store for fans.

Do you think Demon Slayer will be able to defeat Pokemon in North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.