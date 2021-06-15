Mark Millar's Super Crooks Anime Debuts First Look and Staff

✖

Mark Millar's Super Crooks has debuted the first look at its new anime long with the first members of its staff! A few years ago, Netflix had announced a new partnership with Mark Millar that would see many of his series get official adaptations from Netflix. This included projects such as the most recent Jupiter's Legacy, but one of the most surprising announcements was that Netflix was also developing an anime series based on Millar's work with Icon Comics, Super Crooks. Now we have gotten our first look at this new series thanks to a recent update from Netflix.

Netflix revealed a number of first looks for their upcoming projects during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and with this gave us our first look at the character designs of the Super Crooks line up. They also revealed the first members of the series' staff as it was confirmed that Carole and Tuesday director Motonobu Hori will be directing this new series. Check out the first look at the characters below:

Produced by Studio Bones (My Hero Academia, Carole & Tuesday, and Mob Psycho 100), this Netflix Original series also announced that Dai Sato (Cowboy Bebop, Eureka Seven) will be providing the scripts while Takafumi Mitani (Carole & Tuesday, Blood Blockade Battlefront) will be handling the character designs such as the ones you can see in the line up above in the debut visual. There's no release information for this new series just yet, unfortunately, but Super Crooks fans have a lot to look forward to as Netflix is also producing a live-action version.

