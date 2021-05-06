My Hero Academia Studio Joins Mark Millar's SuperCrooks Netflix Series

✖

Studio Bones has been with the Shonen anime adaptation of My Hero Academia since the first season of the wildly popular series, and now it seems, the creators will be joining Mark Millar's upcoming Netflix animated series for his comic book property, Supercrooks. With Mark Millar set to unleash a new live-action adaptation later this month with Jupiter's Legacy, it seems that this is only the tip of the iceberg that will also see the likes of The Magic Order, American Jesus, and Reborn eventually being brought to the streaming service in the future with adaptations of their comic stories.

Supercrooks, for those who might not be familiar, follows a band of former supervillains that are brought back into action to pull off "one last heist", with the upcoming animated series set to launch with thirteen episodes. While a release date has yet to be revealed for this Mark Millar adaptation, the series will be making a premiere this June during the Annecy Festival. With Studio Bones jumping on board, there are sure to be several anime fans checking out this series, as Bones has also had a hand in the creation of Mob Psycho 100 and is also working on the upcoming Netflix series of Godzilla: Singular Point.

(Photo: Millarworld & Studio Bones)

In an Official Press Release from Netflix, the streaming service announced that Supercrooks was in the works from Studio Bones, who definitely are well-versed in the world of superheroes thanks to their past work on the students of UA Academy which is currently in its fifth season.

Supercrooks was first released in 2012 as a four-issue mini-series, written by Mark Millar with art by comic book legend Leinil Francis Yu. While there hasn't been any word of a sequel series in the works, it's clear that the series will be expanded upon in the upcoming Netflix series, which appears to be going all-in on a number of different Millar stories from the past. Based on the original series, fans can definitely expect to see plenty of blood, guts, and raunchiness if the animated adaptation follows the story of the comic book series.

Are you hyped to see Studio Bones' take on the world of Mark Millar's Supercrooks? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of superheroes and super crooks.