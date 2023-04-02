Masamune-kun's Revenge Sequel Announced

It seems the story isn't over for Masamune-kun's Revenge. Back in 2018, creators Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv brought the manga to a close, but interest in the series has grown by leaps in the past few years thanks to its anime. Now, the two creators are reuniting to launch a sequel, and Masamune-kun's Revenge – Engagement will go live very soon!

According to a recent update, Comic Howl will be publishing the big sequel starting April 26th. Masamune-kun's Revenge – Engagement will take place years after volume 11 of the original series. Fans will catch up with the series leads as they enter university. Masamune and Aki will be navigating a long-distance relationship while Yoshino enrolls in the same Tokyo university as Masamune.

First Look at the "Masamune-kun's Revenge" sequel manga series "Masamune-kun no Revenge – Engagement" by Tiv & Takeoka Hazuki starting April 26, 2023 on Comic Howl website.



The new series is set after volume 11 & the characters will be 19yo university students. Masamune & Aki… pic.twitter.com/CGwPnuFUV1 — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) March 30, 2023

As you can see, this cute sequel will continue the romance set up in Masamune-kun's Revenge, and fans are eager to see how its time skip plays out. After all, Masamune and Aki came together despite a lot of history and turbulent emotions. As young adults, the couple will be faced with a new challenge as long-distance relationships are anything but easy to manage. But with Yoshino's help, Masamune should be able to keep hold of Aki.

Of course, this sequel is going live at the perfect time considering this year's anime schedule. In July 2023, Masamune-kun's Revenge will return to television with season two. This debut follows a few years after Masamune-kun's Revenge dropped its first season. Silver Link premiered its adaptation in March 2017, so season two has been a long time coming.

If you want to keep up with Masamune-kun's Revenge, you can binge the anime's first season on Crunchyroll right now. You can read more about the romantic comedy below thanks to its official synopsis:

"As an overweight child, Makabe Masamune was mercilessly teased and bullied by one particular girl, Adagaki Aki. Determined to one day exact his revenge upon her, Makabe begins a rigorous regimen of self-improvement and personal transformation. Years later, Masamune reemmerges as a new man. Handsome, popular, with perfect grades and good at sports, Masamune-kun transfers to Aki's school, and is unrecognisable to her. Now, Masamune-kun is ready to confront the girl who bullied him so many years ago and humiliate her at last. Revenge is sweet!"

What do you think about this big update on Masamune-kun's Revenge? Will you be checking out its sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.