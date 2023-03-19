Mashle Anime Reveals Release Date, New Cast Additions

Mashle: Magic and Muscles will be making its highly anticipated anime adaptation debut in just a couple of weeks, and now the Mashle anime has revealed its release date and some new members of the voice cast with the release of a new poster showing it off! Hajime Komoto's Mashle manga is now in the midst of its final arc, but the franchise is getting ready to start all the way from the very beginning with the debut of its anime adaptation. Slated to kick off this Spring as part of the new wave of anime coming our way this season, now fans know exactly when to tune in!

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has confirmed that the anime will be premiering on April 7th overseas. Together with the announcement of the release date comes some new additions to the voice cast with Yuji Kaji as Rayne Ames, Yuichiro Umehara as Abel Walker, and Hiroki Nanami as Abyss Razor. To celebrate the new voices, release date, and impending launch, Mashle: Magic and Muscles has dropped a cool new poster that you can check out below:

How to Watch Mashle Anime

Mashle: Magic and Muscles will be premiering on April 7th as part of the new slate of Spring 2023 anime releases, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming Mashle's anime when it hits. As for what to expect, they begin tease the anime as such, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic."

The synopsis continues with, "All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

How are you liking the look of Mashle's anime debut so far? Where does it rank among your most anticipated Spring 2023 anime releases? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!