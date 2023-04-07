Mashle: Magic And Muscles Releases First Episode

What happens when you take an anime character, drop them into a world that is quite like the magical world of Harry Potter, but give them a power level on the same scope as One-Punch Man's Saitama? You might get something similar to Mashle: Magic And Muscles, as the long-awaited anime series has released its first episode. Brought to life by A-1 Pictures of Sword Art Online and Fairy Tail fame, Mash's story might be one of the biggest new anime of 2023.

Mashle: Magic And Muscles first began as a manga series from Shonen Jump, debuting in 2020 from creator Hajime Komoto. While the series has been releasing new chapters for a little over three years, the mangaka responsible for the magical world has hinted that the ending of the series might be nigh. Much like One Piece and My Hero Academia, Mash has entered his final arc in the manga, though there should be enough material for the anime to create a few seasons if the television series becomes a hit.

Mashle: Anime And Muscles

You can currently stream the first episode of the unique anime series on Crunchyroll. To help in celebrating the release of the first episode, the official Twitter account for Mashle: Magic And Muscles has released a handful of new episodes to get anime fans ready for Mash and his crew. Much like One-Punch Man, expect some major battles that Mash will tear his way through in this new anime series.

Mashle: Magic And Muscles is one of the most highly anticipated new anime adaptations of the season and here's how Crunchyroll describes the series, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a "Divine Visionary," the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"