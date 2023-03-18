Mashle: Magic And Muscles Releases New Trailer

Have you ever wondered what would happen if Saitama from One-Punch Man had attended Harry Potter's Hogwarts? Well, the anime adaptation of Mashle: Magic And Muscles is looking to answer that question with its release next month. Focusing on a shonen protagonist who forfeited magic mastery for muscles, Mash finds himself punching his way in the series that first debuted in 2020 thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump. Now, A-1 Pictures is hyping the series with a new trailer showing off more of this magical landscape.

The Mashle anime has a good amount of story to cover from the Mashle manga, though the Shonen Jump series is in the throes of its final arc currently. The current cast for the series includes Chiaki Kobayashi (Moriarty The Patriot) as Mash, Finne Ames (To Your Eternity) as Reiji, Lance Crow (Haikyu!!) as Kaito, Dot Barrett (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime) as Takuya, and Lemon Irvine (Dr. Stone) as Reina. The Mashle release date for its anime adaptation is currently April 7th, with the series set to arrive on Crunchyroll as the streaming service has announced that it will be simulcast.

Put Up Your Magical Dukes

The Official Twitter Account for Mashle: Magic And Muscles shared the new trailer that gives fans a deeper look into the upcoming anime. Should the television series follow the events of the manga from creator Hajime Komoto, fans won't be waiting long to see some serious action burst off the screen. Among the many new anime adaptations that will be arriving in 2023, Mashle might be one of the series that gains some serious fandom thanks to its action and off-the-wall premise.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Mashle's manga prior to next month's anime release, here's how the publishers of Weekly Shonen Jump describe the series, "This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!"

Will you be checking out this surreal magical world? Do you think Mash could take on Saitama? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Magic and Muscles.

Via Crunchyroll