Mashle: Magic and Muscles Kicks Off 2023 With Special Poster

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is getting ready for its official anime adaptation debut later this year, and now the anime has kicked off 2023 with a special new poster! Hajime Komoto's original manga series is going to have a major game changing year as it will not only continue to round out the final arc of its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it will be getting an anime adaptation of its own beginning later this Spring too. The series has found lots of success for its blend of action and comedy already, but it could end up really taking over.

2023 is going to be a transformative year for Mashle: Magic and Muscles thanks to everything going on with its manga and anime releases, and it's likely we'll end the year with a much different view of the series going on. To help kick off such a big year for the franchise, Mashle: Magic and Muscles has shared a special new poster of Mash Burnedead as they hype up 2023 and everything coming our way this year. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Directed by Tomonari Tanaka for A-1 Pictures, Mashle: Magic and Muscles is currently slated for a release some time in April next year as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. Yousuke Kuroda will be writing the series' scripts and Hisashi Higashijima will serve as the character designer, but a concrete release date has yet to be revealed as of this writing. The main voice cast for the series has been set, however, and currently includes the likes of Chiaki Kobayashi as Mash Burnedead, Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames, Kaito Ishikawa as Lance Crown, Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett, Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine, and Hiroaki Hirata as the narrator.

As for what to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles' new anime, Viz Media has licensed the original manga and teases it as such, "This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!"

What are you most excited to see from Mashle: Magic and Muscles this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!