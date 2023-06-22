Mashle Teases Release Date For "Super Climax" Finale

Mashle: Magic And Muscles is one of the biggest new anime arrivals of 2023, focusing on the idiosyncratic story of young Mash Burnedead whose magical acumen is low but physical strength more than makes up for it. While the first season of the anime adaptation is continuing to release new episodes, the manga is preparing to say goodbye to Easton Magic Academy. While the final saga has been exploring new installments recently, a release date has arrived for the series "Super Climax".

Mashle has taken the opportunity to introduce a hilarious and magical world in which Mash Burnedead has been selling his "magical prowess" by using his wild strength to make it seem as though he is a legendary wizard. As the anime protagonist attempts to become the "divine visionary" in a bid to save his grandfather and live a quiet life. Creator Hajime Komoto only began the series in 2020, though Mash's story is looking to end all the same. At present, a sequel series, and/or spin-off, has yet to be confirmed.

The End of Mashle

Mashle: Magic And Muscles will release its "Super Climax" on July 2nd. Arriving in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, the final chapter will be twenty-four pages long and bid a fond farewell to Mash. While Mash has experienced some dynamic battles in his time, the series has cemented itself as a comedy series through and through.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Mashle: Magic And Muscles, here's how Crunchyroll describes the series that feels like a fusion of Harry Potter and One-Punch Man, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a "Divine Visionary," the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell."

Will you be sad to see Mashle come to a close? What are your predictions for Mash's last chapter? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mashle.

Via AniNews