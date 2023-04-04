Mashle: Magic and Muscles Takes Over Japan With Special Promo

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is gearing up for its official anime adaptation debut later this week as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and the Mashle anime is taking over Japan with a special new promo hyping up the franchise's anime expansion! Mashle: Magic and Muscles is one of the many new anime premieres coming as part of the huge wave of releases coming this Spring, and it's leading the newest generation of Shueisha's Shonen Jump magazine action series making their jump to anime. With its premiere coming soon, Shueisha themselves are getting ready in a big new way.

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime coming this Friday in Japan, Mashle: Magic and Muscles has taken over Shinjuku's famous 3D billboard with a special video that will be playing throughout the week of the anime's premiere. Thankfully fans outside of Japan are able to check out the billboard in action too with a Shueisha's special new promo showing off how Mash Burnedead will look in action. You can check out Mashle: Magic and Muscles' Japan takeover below:

Mashle Anime: How to Watch

Mashle: Magic and Muscles will be premiering on April 7th as part of the new slate of Spring 2023 anime releases, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming Mashle's anime when it hits. As for what to expect, they begin tease the anime as such, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic."

The synopsis continues with, "All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

