Mashle English Dub Reveals Release Date and Main Voice Cast

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has been setting the stage for its English dub anime's debut in the near future, and now fans have gotten to find out who will be providing each of the voices with the reveal of the main voice cast for Mashle's English dub and confirmed the release date! Mashle: Magic and Muscles has kicked off the anime's run this Spring as it takes on Hajime Komoto's wild Mashle manga series, and fans have begun to see how its main character Mash Burnedead is just powering his way through a world full of spells and magic.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles kicked off the hype for its upcoming English dub release when Crunchyroll previously announced that Aleks Le would be providing the voice for Mash in the new dub. Now Crunchyroll has offered a major update as they have announced that Mashle's English dub will debut with the streaming service on Friday, May 26th with new additions to the cast ahead of the English dub's debut. You can check out Crunchyroll's announcement for Mashle: Magic and Muscles' English dub below:

👊 ENGLISH CAST ANNOUNCEMENT 👊



We’re happy to announce @ThatStephenFu @BrianTAnderson @hereliesanjali and @BenjaminDiskin will play Lance, Finn, Lemon, and Dot in MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES! ✨



The English Dub will be premiering on @Crunchyroll this May 26th! pic.twitter.com/CzHOwESUuA — MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES (@MashleAnimeENG) May 21, 2023

How to Watch Mashle's English Dub

Mashle: Magic and Muscles' english dub will kick off on Friday, May 26th and includes the likes of Aleks Le as Mash, Stephen Fu as Lance, Brian Anderson as Finn, Anjali Kunapaneni as Lemon, and Ben Diskin as Dot. You can currently check out the original Japanese language release of Mashle now streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to jump ahead. As for what to expect from the anime, they begin to tease Mashle: Magic and Muscles as such, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out."

The synopsis continues with, "His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

Will you be checking out Mashle's English dub when it releases? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!