Mashle: Magic & Muscles Season 2 Fueled Major Manga Sales Spike

Mashle: Magic & Muscles' second season has come to an end, and while the anime adaptation has yet to confirm that a third season is in production, Mash's story is seeing some big success. Aside from the hilarious and major battles of the series, the Mashle anime went viral thanks to its opening theme. As a result of this perfect anime storm, Mashle's manga has seen some major sales spikes in recent days.

While Mash's second season continued to focus on the anime protagonist's quest to save his grandfather by becoming the next Divine Visionary, it also had an opening that caused many fans around the world to dance to its beat. "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" by the musical act Creepy Nuts hit the ground floor running when it debuted, and has seen countless viral videos emerge as fans attempt to recreate the dances performed by the anime's cast. Should Mashle: Magic & Muscles return for a third season, it will have some big shoes to fill for a new opening theme.

Mashle's Manga Milestone

Mashle's digital manga volume sales have increased a staggering ten times over since the second season's debut earlier this year. While this is in part thanks to the second season, creator Hajime Komoto noted that the viral nature of the opening theme song assisted the major uptick.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the story of Mash Burnedead, the first two seasons are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the story of Mashle: Magic & Muscles, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

