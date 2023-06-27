Demon Slayer Star to Join Mashle: Magic And Muscles

Mash Burnedead's journey might be coming to an end in Mashle's manga, but the anime protagonist's journey has barely begun in the anime adaptation. With one of the biggest villains of the shonen series preparing to take a major part in the anime, a major voice in Demon Slayer will be bringing the antagonist to life. It might come as a surprise as to which member of the Demon Slayer cast is jumping into the villain role this time.

Cell War is one of the biggest villains of the shonen franchise, and while he is quite powerful when it comes to all things magic, there has yet to be any character in the franchise that has stood up to Mash's amazing physical prowess. For Cell, voice actor Natsuki Hanae, who brings to life Tanjiro from Demon Slayer, will be taking on the role of the villain. Needless to say, this will make for quite the departure from the main hero of the Demon Slayer franchise.

Mashle: Demon Slayer and Muscles

The Official Mashle website revealed that Hanae would be taking on Cell War in future episodes of the anime. Hilariously, Natsuki was so enthusiastic to take on the role, that he asks fans to help him "punch Mash together" for his part.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Mashle: Magic And Muscles, here's how Crunchyroll describes the magical anime, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a "Divine Visionary," the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

What do you think of Hanae taking on Mash's villain role? Have you been digging Mash's anime journey so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Magic And Muscles.