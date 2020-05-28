Mark Hamill Came Out of Voice-Acting Retirement to Play Skeletor for Masters of the Universe

✖

Kevin Smith shocked the pop culture world when he announced that he would be helping in bringing back He-Man and the Masters of the Universe with a brand new animated series, but did so again when he announced that Mark Hamill would be lending his voice acting talents to the main antagonist of Skeletor and with a recent podcast interview, the director revealed that Hamill himself had come out of retirement when it came to voice acting for this role. Hamill may be most known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series, but his pedigree in voice acting can't be beat!

Having given voices to the likes of the Joker throughout Batman The Animated Series and many of DC Animated Universe projects, Hamill has also lent his voice recently to Chucky the killer doll in the Child's Play reboot, the albino gorilla Skips from Regular Show, and the Watcher in the Darksiders video game series to name a few of his hundreds of roles. Fans are always happy to hear that Hamill is returning to lend his voice to a new project and will most likely be more excited to hear that he has come out of his retirement to lend his voice to the role of Skeletor, the dark wizard who has troubled He-Man and Eternia since its inception. Needless to say, based on his resume, we can't wait to hear what his version of Skeletor sounds like!

On the recent IMDB Podcast, Movies That Changed My Life, Smith sat down to give an update on the Masters of the Universe animated series for Netflix, dropping the news that Hamill had come out of retirement to portray the skull faced sorcerer, with Kevin even going into detail regarding Mark's performance and how he brought Skeletor to life!

While a release date has yet to be revealed for the upcoming reboot, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, fans are waiting with bated breath to see their first hints of animation and hear the vocal talents of Mark Hamil springing forth from the bony lungs of the sorcerer surpreme of Eternia.

What do you think of Mark Hamill coming out of retirement to bring Skeletor to life? Do you want to see him make a return as the Clown Prince of Crime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Eternia!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.