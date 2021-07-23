Masters of the Universe Revelation: In Memory Of SPOILER

✖

The day has finally arrived when Netflix takes fans of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe back to the world of Eternia with Kevin Smith's new animated series, which certainly isn't afraid to shake things up. With the series acting as something of a soft reboot to the original series, Prince Adam is once again wielding the Sword of Power to fight against the nefarious forces of Skeletor and Snake Mountain, but it seems as if this latest conflict wasn't afraid to see casualties arrive on both sides of the aisle as Eternia becomes a very different place.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Masters Of The Universe: Revelation, and don't want to be spoiled, turn back now as we're diving into some major spoiler territory.

The series begins with its first episode introducing fans old and new to Eternia once again, with Skeletor attacking Castle Greyskull along with his forces to claim the magic for himself, causing Prince Adam to transform into He-Man once again and charge into battle. Unfortunately, things take a dark turn the second that the "Lord of Destruction," unleashes a fiery attack that seemingly burns Moss Man to ashes, causing Adam to attack in a rage and skewer Skeletor with a massive blow. In piercing Skeletor, He-Man also inadvertently unveils Castle Greyskull's true form in the Hall of Wisdom.

(Photo: Powerhouse Animation)

As Skeletor pierces the true power of Eternia while holding his wound, the Sorceress freezes time in order to save He-Man and Teela for a brief amount of time, with Adam forming a plan to call upon the power of Greyskull in his powered-up form. With He-Man attempting to absorb the magical blast that threatens the world, his true identity is revealed to all the characters present, both heroes and villains, which has huge ramifications for sure.

The blast consumes both He-Man and Skeletor, killing them both in the process and leaving both the heroes and villains of Eternia left to pick up the pieces. While the two seemingly died, the rest of the first season proves that everything might not be as it seems and leaves us with a season finale cliffhanger that will have many Masters of the Universe dying for the next installment.

What did you think of this startling turn of events for Masters of the Universe: Revelation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Castle Greyskull.