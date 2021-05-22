Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Finale Brought Kevin Smith To Tears

✖

One of the more anticipated projects on Netflix's upcoming slate is unquestionably Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation series, which picks up the baton from the original series. We recently got our first look at the series in new images, and it definitely feels like a modernized extension of the original, which should make longtime fans quite happy. Speaking of happy, Smith is quite pleased with the season finale, which he's now seen twice, and he loved it so much it brought him to tears. Smith shared a teary-eyed photo of himself along with kind words for Revelation directors Patrick Stannard and Adam Conarroe, and you can see the post below.

Smith accompanied the photo with the caption "Sending a teary-eyed thank you to our amazing @MastersOfficial @netflix show directors @PatrickStannard & @ProbablyAcon! I’ve now watched & rewatched the first pass on the big finale and you did an INCREDIBLE job! What an emotional, action-packed epic! YOU clearly have the Power!"

In a recent interview, Smith also opened up about how Revelation continues the story from the original show but also added that those new to the franchise should have no problem hopping on and getting invested. Whether you're a longtime fan or haven't seen a single episode of the original, you will find something to like here.

"But even if you’ve never watched a single episode of the show or don’t know this universe at all, you can jump right into the story. It’s a really classic, universal action-adventure epic about growth, discovery, magic, and power. This series explores destiny in a fresh way. There’s a lot of reconciling with secrets, betrayal, trust, acceptance, love, and ultimately, loss."

You can find the official description for Masters of the Universe: Revelation below.

"The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

Masters of the Universe: Revelation hits Netflix on July 23rd.

Are you excited for Revelation? Let us know in the comments!