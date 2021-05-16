Kevin Smith Teases How Masters of the Universe: Revelation Continues the Original Series

✖

Kevin Smith teased how Masters of the Universe: Revelation continues from the original animated series first released decades ago! Mattel Television and Netflix are producing a new series based on the long runningn He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise, but unlike previous reboots and iterations since over the years, this new series will be picking up directly after the events of the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series animated by Filmation in the early 1980s. It's a direct sequel, and showrunner Kevin Smith opened up just about how this is possible.

Smith, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, opened up to Netflix about where in the series' canon Masters of the Universe: Revelation takes place. Beginning with confirming the series picks up right after that first one, "Narratively our show is set up as the next episode in the legacy ‘80s animated series that aired from 1983-1985. This is a continuation of that story. We're playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines."

(Photo: Netflix / Mattel Television)

For fans worried about whether or not they'd be able to keep up without that prior knowledge, Smith teased that new fans will be able to jump right "But even if you’ve never watched a single episode of the show or don’t know this universe at all, you can jump right into the story. It’s a really classic, universal action-adventure epic about growth, discovery, magic, and power. This series explores destiny in a fresh way. There’s a lot of reconciling with secrets, betrayal, trust, acceptance, love, and ultimately, loss."

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the sequel, Smith also teased how Masters of the Universe: Revelation was able to add new layers to the stories of that original series, "We get to see them engage not just in clashing swords, but in far deeper conversations than we've ever seen them before," Smith explained. "It's not just simply like these two dudes [He-Man and Skeletor] have been trying to beat each other up for decades. We get to tell stories of abuse. We get to kind of tell stories of isolation, grief. We use these characters as long as they've been around — and most people consider them toys or action figures — to tell insanely human stories set in a very inhuman world."

Masters of the Universe: Revelation debuts July 23rd on Netflix, but what do you think? Are you excited to see how Masters of the Universe: Revelation continues the story of that original series? What are you hoping to see later this Summer on Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT - Entertainment Weekly