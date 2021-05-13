Masters of the Universe: Revelation Debuts First Look

✖

Netflix and has debuted the first look at the new Masters of the Universe: Revelation original animated series! As part of Netflix's greater expansion into animation has come a string of original projects produced through studios like Powerhouse Animation. Following in the footsteps of series such as Castlevania, Blood of Zeus, and Seis Manos, Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be showing off a much different version of the He-Man mythos than fans might have ever expected. And making things more enticing is the fact that Kevin Smith serves as showrunner for this big update!

Following Smith teasing earlier this month that we would see our first real look at the new Masters of the Universe series (that picks up immediately after the events of the classic animated series from several decades ago), we have finally gotten our first concrete look at Masters of the Universe: Revelation to get an idea of what to really expect when it launches with Netflix! Check all of the new images out at the bottom of this article!

(Photo: Netflix)

Produced by Mattel Television with Kevin Smith as showrunner, animated by Powerhouse Animation (the studio behind Castlevania, Blood of Zeus, and more), and releasing with Netflix, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a fresh take on the classic franchise featuring an all-star cast of Mark Hamill, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar and more.

Picking up from the end of Filmation's original animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be launching July 23rd on Netflix. The series is officially described as such, "The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

