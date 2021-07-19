Masters of the Universe: Revelation Debuts Killer New Poster

✖

Masters of the Universe: Revelation has debuted a killer new poster! Mattel Television and Netflix are working together on a new take on the classic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise with Kevin Smith acting as showrunner, and this will actually serve as an official sequel to the original animated series produced by Filmation in the 1980s. Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be debuting all sorts of new takes on the franchise's characters with this new series, and it's one of the most exciting aspects of this new release coming soon.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will officially be hitting Netflix in just a matter of days from the time of this writing, and we have gotten to see several looks as to what we can expect to see from this new animated entry in the franchise. Now we have gotten our coolest look at the upcoming He-Man series yet with a new poster illustrated by Nathan Baertsch that shows off a full battle with nearly every character! Check it out below from Netflix's official Geeked Twitter account:

THE FINAL BATTLE BEGINS pic.twitter.com/rYEK6tgoCC — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 19, 2021

It won't be long before we get to see this new He-Man series as Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be officially streaming on Netflix worldwide on July 23rd. This will be the first five episodes of the series' currently slated ten episode order, and it's only one of the major new animated and anime series coming to Netflix this Summer season. Netflix officially describes Masters of the Universe: Revelation as such:

"The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

