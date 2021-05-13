Mattel Reveals Masters of the Universe: Revelation Action Figures

Netflix has released the first official images from the upcoming animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation! In addition to the first photos from the show however, Mattel has released the first official photos from the Masterverse action figure line which will enable fans to bring these iconic characters to life at home. Characters that will be a part of the first wave include He-Man, Skeletor, Skelegod, Evil-Lyn, Moss Man, and Battle Cat. The figures will run $19.99 apiece, with the Oversized Skelegod clocking in at $29.99 and the Deluxe Battle Cat set at $39.99. Each of the figures have 30 points of articulation and comes with at least one accessory, like a weapon or swappable head! Check out the photos below!

"I watched all of the TV series growing up, it was everywhere in the ‘80s," series showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith said in a statement. "These characters started off as toys and ended up becoming part of the global pop culture fabric. So much of this show has been possible because of the love and fandom surrounding this franchise. There's just so much love and affection for this world at every level of production. A big reason we got such top tier voice talent is because people genuinely want to be a part of this world. So many of us were touched by these stories and these characters early in our lives and were so happy to come back to Eternia. But even if you’ve never watched a single episode of the show or don’t know this universe at all, you can jump right into the story. It’s a really classic, universal action-adventure epic about growth, discovery, magic, and power. This series explores destiny in a fresh way. There’s a lot of reconciling with secrets, betrayal, trust, acceptance, love, and ultimately, loss."

Netflix officially describes the series as: "The war for Eternia culminates in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will premiere its first five episodes on Friday, July 23.