Kevin Smith Shares First Reaction to Masters of the Universe: Revelation Teaser

✖

Kevin Smith hasn't been shy about dropping new details about his upcoming series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which will explore a new side to the world of He-Man and Skeletor with an original animated show premiering on Netflix, and he recently took to his podcast to share his feelings about the teaser trailer for the series that has yet to be made public. Acting as the director of the series, Smith has assembled some big-time names including the likes of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mark Hamil, Kevin Conroy, and more to fill out this new take on the world of Eternia.

Fans have yet to see much of anything from Masters of the Universe: Revelation to date, with neither official images nor footage from the series having been released publicly as of yet. Smith hasn't been shy about his love of the series he helped create, touting the killers' row of voice actors that will help bring this new chapter of Castle Greyskull to life.

During a recent episode of Fatman Beyond, one of Smith's popular podcasts, the creative mind behind movies such as Clerks, Mallrats, and Chasing Amy, shared his thoughts on the unreleased teaser trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which will further explore the world of He-Man and his friends via the streaming service of Netflix:

"But in other news, I saw the teaser trailer... which is f**king phenomenal. It's about a minute and a half. They found a piece of music that's just absolute [chef's kiss], especially with the material. It's wonderful. Like I know this f**king series in and out, and it made me go back and start watching it again. I was like 'Holy shit.' That Netflix marketing department, they know what the f**k they're doing. That's the trailer I saw. It's a great spot, so I can't say when you're going to see it, but if I'm seeing it now then it's coming fairly soon."

Masters of the Universe will be joining some other heavy hitters within Netflix's original animated series roster, including the likes of Castlevania, Seis Manos, and Trollhunters to name a few.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation? What are you most looking forward to from the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Eternia.