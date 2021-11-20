Masters of the Universe: Revelation Shares Close Look at Skelegod Design

Masters of the Universe: Revelation has shared a closer look at Skeletor’s new “Skelegod” character design for Part 2 of the series! The second part of Netflix and Mattel Television’s new take on He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will soon be making its way to Netflix, and the first part left fans on quite the huge cliffhanger. It saw Skeletor finally accomplishing his dream of obtaining the power of Grayskull, and as a result, morphed him into a powerful and godly new kind of being that has been dubbed “Skelegod” by the staff.

Much of the anticipation for the upcoming Part 2 of the series is not only seeing how He-Man, Teela and the other heroes could fight against such a new threat, but seeing just how much of a powerhouse Skeletor has become with the power of Grayskull. To give fans a better idea of what Skelegod will look like in Part 2, Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind the series’ animation, has shared a much closer look at the character design sheet for the villain’s big makeover. You can check it out below from their official Twitter account:

Papa Skeletor is back.. and he is big.. like very big. So big they call him Skelegod now.



Do we have to worship him? orr…. #MOTU @Mattel pic.twitter.com/qQRYqHl8EA — Powerhouse Animation (@powerhouseanim) November 20, 2021

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be returning to Netflix for Part 2 of the series on November 23rd. The first five episodes of the series are now available if you wanted to catch up, and ComicBook.com’s Evan Valentine reviewed the series’s first five episodes (which you can find here). Stating the following about its debut, “Smith and company really dive headfirst into the history of Eternia with this new series, exploring a lot of territories that are sure to satiate die-hard fans while also helping to bring in new viewers…At its heart, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a love letter to the world of Eternia from Kevin Smith and crew, and it’s one that’s most assuredly worth reading.”

There are still many mysteries as to what to expect from the final five episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation (and whether or not there might be more someday), but thankfully it won’t be much longer until we can see it all go down. But what do you think? How are you liking Skeletor’s big Skelegod makeover for Part 2? What would you want to see from the famous villain next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!