Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Trailer Has Fans Of Eternia Losing It
Netflix's Geeked Week revealed one of its biggest upcoming properties with the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which will feature Kevin Smith revisiting the world of Eternia, and fans of animation and He-Man are losing their minds with the latest drop. Brought to life by a collaboration between Mattel and Powerhouse Animation, it's clear that the streaming service is looking to give the timeless classic a big makeover with some stellar animation that has helped Netflix created some major projects in its past with the likes of Castlevania, Seis Manos, Blood of the Gods, and more.
What did you think of the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation? Were you a fan of Greyskull prior to this series announcement? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Eternia.
Fairly Fantastic
How fantastic does the new #MastersoftheUniverse look!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/9lGDJUploI— Rob (@thatRobster) June 10, 2021
Hopes Are Rising
The New #mastersoftheuniverserevelation trailer looks amazing.... should I get my hopes up? I think I am. 😁#MastersoftheUniverse #HeMan— Probably a Power Ranger (@JoshbyGosh1982) June 10, 2021
Looking Good Greyskull
So they made He-Man an anime? It does look good though. #MastersoftheUniverse pic.twitter.com/o5Ul7aekvB— The Eclectic Blerd (@BlerdEclectic) June 10, 2021
Lit Indeed
This looks fuckin LIT 🔥#MastersoftheUniverse #HeMan pic.twitter.com/hoAl4v3LDU— Tez (@tezilyas) June 10, 2021
A Big Part of Many Childhoods
I'm way more excited than I thought I would be for this after seeing the trailer. This series, along with many others, was a BIG part of my childhood. #MastersoftheUniversehttps://t.co/Zmogxefu9i— J. Mendoza (@pirate_atomsk) June 10, 2021
Rather Excellent
Honestly, I thought that trailer was really, really, REALLY rather EXCELLENT! :) #heman #skeletor #mastersoftheuniverse #moturevelation #mattel pic.twitter.com/LysRFw0yEd— James Eatock (@cerealgeek) June 10, 2021
Maybe Fans Are TOO Excited
Just got a Mega Boner over the Masters Of The Universe trailer.#HeMan#MastersoftheUniverse #skeletor— Colin Taylor (@ColinTaylor84) June 10, 2021
Nothing But Respect
That #MastersoftheUniverse trailer… FUCKIN A @ThatKevinSmith absolutely nothing but my #respect to you. pic.twitter.com/2N3xx5I29n— Joey F. Misfit (@JoeyFMisfit) June 10, 2021